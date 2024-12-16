Ranchi Diary | 500 CM Schools of Excellence in next 5 years

500 CM Schools of Excellence will be opened in Jharkhand in five years. According to School Education Minister Ramdas Soren, there are 80 such schools in the state, which will be increased to 160 in the next two years. To end the discrimination in the education system, government has planned to give the opportunity to the poor children to study in English medium as well, he said. The aim is to provide CBSE-recognized English medium education to poor students. After this, there will be a big change in the education system of the state and poor children will also become eligible for jobs in the country and abroad.

CID probe into JSSC paper leak case

After the intervention of CM Hemant Soren, the personnel and administrative department on issued a detailed order for a CID probe on Saturday. According to the order, the investigation of the irregularities in the JSSC-CGL examination has been handed over to the CID. The order stated that the JSSC conducted this examination on September 21-22, 2024. Nearly 3.04 lakh candidates appeared in this examination at 823 centres in the state. At the same time, its result was released on December 4.