SC issues notice to UP government on bail plea by Azam Khan, son in machine theft case

The criminal case was registered in 2022 against Khan, his son and five others alleging that they had stolen the road-cleaning machine, which was purchased by the Nagar Palika Parishad, Rampur district.

It was further alleged that this machine was later recovered from Khan's Jauhar University of Rampur.

After the change of government in the state, a person named Wakar Ali Khan lodged an FIR in 2022 at Kotwali, Rampur against the seven persons.

It was alleged in the FIR that they had in 2014 stolen the government's road cleaning machine