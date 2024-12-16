Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passes away at 73, confirms family

NEW DELHI: Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain died at a hospital in San Francisco, his family said on Monday.

Hussain died due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the family said in a statement. He was 73.

He had been hospitalised for the last two weeks and was later taken to the ICU after his condition deteriorated.

Hussain, who is regarded as the greatest tabla player of his generation, is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola and his daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi.

Born on March 9, 1951, he is the son of legendary tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha.

"He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe, with an influence that will resonate for generations to come," the statement read.