Tripura: Minor girl hospitalised after ‘gang-rape’, five held

GUWAHATI: Tripura police arrested five persons in a case of alleged gang rape involving a minor girl.
The girl is now hospitalised and is not in a position to give her statement before a magistrate, the police said.
On Friday, two of the accused, one of whom was reportedly known to the girl, allegedly picked her up from her home, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Shantirbazar police station in the South Tripura district.
Subsequently, she was taken to a rubber plantation where the crime was committed. She was dropped near her house later that night, the police said based on a complaint.
Her family got to know of the incident after she had fallen sick and approached the police on Saturday evening.
“Immediately after receiving the information, we registered a case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. During an investigation, we found the involvement of the five persons. Soon, they were arrested,” Ashutosh Sharma, who is the officer in charge of Shantirbazar Police Station, told the TNIE.
He said the accused were produced in a local court for the second day on Monday. No order was passed on Sunday when they were produced before a First Class Judicial Magistrate in the absence of the Special Magistrate.
“We have recorded her statement. She underwent a medical examination the report of which is awaited,” the police officer said, adding, “She is admitted at a hospital. After she recovers, her statement will be recorded by a magistrate.”
He added that a magistrate had already recorded the statment of the accused
“We feel they are aged 18-19 years. The families of two of them produced Aadhar cards to claim they are minors. We prayed before the court to grant us some more time. We will verify their age based on their birth and school certificates,” the police officer added.