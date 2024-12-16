UGC flags 21 fake universities, including eight in Delhi: Centre informs Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has flagged 21 “self-styled” universities, including eight in Delhi, as fake, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

In a written reply, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, currently, 21 institutions figure in the list of fake universities.

“Maintenance of Law and order is a subject matter of respective state governments. Accordingly, the central government has requested to Chief Secretaries of all the states and UT to take legal action for closure of these institutions and take appropriate action against those involved in defrauding and cheating students by misrepresenting themselves as "Universities," awarding degrees and using the word "University" with their name,” he said.

Apart from Delhi, the other such fake universities were from Uttar Pradesh (4), Andhra Pradesh (2), Kerala, (2), West Bengal (2), Karnataka (1), Maharashtra (1), and Puducherry (1).