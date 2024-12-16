Union Home Minister Amit Shah assures steady support to families affected by Maoist violence in Bastar

RAIPUR: Union home minister Amit Shah expressing his sentiments with the families of jawans killed in Maoist attacks and civilians affected by violence in the strife-torn region of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar, had assured them of steady support from the Centre and the state government.

During the second day of his visit to Bastar on Monday, Shah interacted with the families affected by Maoist violence and sympathised with them over the immense suffering they had to endure during the virtual battle against the left wing extremists continuing in the conflict-ridden zone.

“No one can compensate for the losses of loved ones in Maoist violence but we surely stand firm to support them and come out with some regulations to address the grievances of the families of martyrs and those affected by naxal brutality," the home minister asserted in his address.

"What all happened in the last 40 years shouldn't get repeated in future and the only solution is to eliminate the Maoists. For this Chhattisgarh government remains committed. Success of the strong anti-Maoist campaign will ensure there will be no bloodshed in the land of Bastar after 31 March 2026," he added.