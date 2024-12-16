Union Home Minister Amit Shah assures steady support to families affected by Maoist violence in Bastar

RAIPUR: Union home minister Amit Shah expressing his sentiments with the families of jawans killed in Maoist attacks and civilians affected by violence in the strife-torn region of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar, had assured them of steady support from the Centre and the state government.
During the second day of his visit to Bastar on Monday, Shah interacted with the families affected by Maoist violence and sympathised with them over the immense suffering they had to endure during the virtual battle against the left wing extremists continuing in the conflict-ridden zone.
“No one can compensate for the losses of loved ones in Maoist violence but we surely stand firm to support them and come out with some regulations to address the grievances of the families of martyrs and those affected by naxal brutality," the home minister asserted in his address.
"What all happened in the last 40 years shouldn't get repeated in future and the only solution is to eliminate the Maoists. For this Chhattisgarh government remains committed. Success of the strong anti-Maoist campaign will ensure there will be no bloodshed in the land of Bastar after 31 March 2026," he added.
He cited the Shahid Smarak ‘Amar Vatika’ memorial in Bastar gives an inspiration that a life is meant for the welfare of others and highlighted how over the past one year, a well-planned renewed strategy has significantly curtailed the influence of Maoists across the Bastar region where simultaneous developmental activities continue.
“Never much huge expanse secured free from the sway of Maoists as seen in the last one year. This is owing to the perfect strategy adopted in Chhattisgarh after the change of regime in the state. Our efforts are focused on three fronts: encouraging Maoist rebels to surrender, arresting those involved in violence and responding firmly to those threatening lives. Those who choose the path of violence are being dealt with in their own language”, Shah stated.
Shah appreciated the state government's initiative to dedicate one day every week at the office of Bastar Inspector General of police to look into and address the grievances of the affected families. He suggested that district collectors should also participate in the initiative to make the support system more effective and comprehensive.
The statues of slain security personnel will be installed in their villages in honour of their memory and preserve the legacy for future generations.
“We are resolute in our commitment to ensuring the well-being of all affected families. Their interests will remain safeguarded”, Shah added.