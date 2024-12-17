5 held, booked under Pocso for gang-raping teen

GUWAHATI: Tripura police arrested five people for alleged gang-rape of a minor girl. The girl is hospitalised and not in a position to give her statement before a magistrate, police said.

Two of the accused, one reportedly known to the girl, had allegedly picked her up from her home which comes under the Shantirbazar police station limits in the South Tripura district on Friday.

She was then taken to a rubber plantation where the crime was committed. Later, she was dropped near her house, the police said. “We registered a case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. During investigation, we found the involvement of five people. Soon, they were arrested,” Ashutosh Sharma, officer in-charge of Shantirbazar police station said.

He said the accused were produced in a local court for the second day on Monday. No order was passed on Sunday in the absence of the Special Magistrate. “We have recorded her statement. She underwent a medical examination, the report of which is awaited.”