Akhilesh says will support Kejriwal

This declaration is significant as it marks a clear shift in the SP’s stance, positioning the party in favour of AAP despite its historical alliance with Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

The SP and Congress had jointly contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where they dealt a blow to the BJP. However, Akhilesh’s remarks are likely to ruffle feathers within the Congress camp, as the two parties have faced growing tensions in recent months. The fissures within the INDIA alliance, which brings together several opposition parties, have been widening, particularly following the inability of Akhilesh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to reach a seat-sharing agreement in Haryana and Maharashtra—both states where the BJP returned to power with a decisive majority.

The SP’s decision to back AAP over Congress in Delhi is seen as a direct response to what some within the party view as Congress’s dismissive attitude toward its regional allies. A senior SP functionary claimed that Congress has failed to acknowledge the contributions of its partners in the fight against the BJP.