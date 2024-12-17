Bangladesh Law adviser criticises Modi’s Vijay Diwas post, calls India 'Merely an Ally' in 1971 victory

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s interim government Law Adviser Asif Nazrul has criticised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s post on X (formerly Twitter) commemorating Victory Day, asserting that “India was merely an ally in this victory, nothing more.”
Victory Day, or Bijoy Dibosh, is observed annually on 16 December, marking the surrender of Pakistan’s military to Indian forces in 1971 and the liberation of Bangladesh.
In a Facebook post written in Bengali on Monday, Nazrul strongly opposed Modi’s statement. Attaching a screenshot of Modi's post, he wrote: "I strongly protest. India was merely an ally in this victory, nothing more."
Nazrul’s comments were shared by the office of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, with Yunus’ Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam also reposting the remarks, according to The Daily Star newspaper.
Modi, in his post on X, had paid tribute to Indian soldiers, stating: “Today, on Vijay Diwas, we honour the courage and sacrifices of the brave soldiers who contributed to India's historic victory in 1971. Their selfless dedication and unwavering resolve safeguarded our nation and brought glory to us. This day is a tribute to their extraordinary valour and their unshakable spirit. Their sacrifices will forever inspire generations and remain deeply embedded in our nation's history.”
Criticism of Modi’s statement also came from Hasnat Abdullah, Convener of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Abdullah, in a Facebook post, said: “This was Bangladesh's Liberation War, fought for our country's independence against Pakistan. When India claims this independence as their achievement, I see this as a threat to our independence, sovereignty, and oneness. It’s necessary for us to fight against this threat by India. We need to carry on this fight.”
Meanwhile, Chief Adviser Yunus, while leading Bangladesh’s Victory Day celebrations on Monday, omitted any mention of founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in his speech. He also criticised the ousted Awami League government under Rahman’s daughter, Sheikh Hasina, calling it the “world’s worst autocratic government.”
Hasina was removed from power on 5 August following massive student-led protests against her administration. Yunus also did not acknowledge India’s role in the Liberation War during his address to the nation on Bijoy Dibosh.
India, which observes 16 December as Vijay Diwas, had commemorated the day with tributes from President Droupadi Murmu and other political leaders. The day marks the surrender of over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers to the Indian Army, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. India had also supported Bengali guerrillas in their fight against the Pakistan Army after West Pakistan’s leadership refused to recognise the 1970 election victory of Mujibur Rahman’s Awami League.
President Murmu, in her Vijay Diwas message, stated: “A grateful nation remembers the ultimate sacrifice of our brave-hearts, whose stories inspire every Indian and shall remain a source of national pride.”