Bangladesh Law adviser criticises Modi’s Vijay Diwas post, calls India 'Merely an Ally' in 1971 victory

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s interim government Law Adviser Asif Nazrul has criticised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s post on X (formerly Twitter) commemorating Victory Day, asserting that “India was merely an ally in this victory, nothing more.”

Victory Day, or Bijoy Dibosh, is observed annually on 16 December, marking the surrender of Pakistan’s military to Indian forces in 1971 and the liberation of Bangladesh.

In a Facebook post written in Bengali on Monday, Nazrul strongly opposed Modi’s statement. Attaching a screenshot of Modi's post, he wrote: "I strongly protest. India was merely an ally in this victory, nothing more."

Nazrul’s comments were shared by the office of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, with Yunus’ Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam also reposting the remarks, according to The Daily Star newspaper.

Modi, in his post on X, had paid tribute to Indian soldiers, stating: “Today, on Vijay Diwas, we honour the courage and sacrifices of the brave soldiers who contributed to India's historic victory in 1971. Their selfless dedication and unwavering resolve safeguarded our nation and brought glory to us. This day is a tribute to their extraordinary valour and their unshakable spirit. Their sacrifices will forever inspire generations and remain deeply embedded in our nation's history.”

Criticism of Modi’s statement also came from Hasnat Abdullah, Convener of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Abdullah, in a Facebook post, said: “This was Bangladesh's Liberation War, fought for our country's independence against Pakistan. When India claims this independence as their achievement, I see this as a threat to our independence, sovereignty, and oneness. It’s necessary for us to fight against this threat by India. We need to carry on this fight.”