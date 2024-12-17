BJP JP Nadda slams Congress over Preamble amendment, says 'bad lot' interfered with Constitution

NEW DELHI: Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha and BJP President J P Nadda criticised the Congress for its amendments to the Preamble, the imposition of Emergency, and its role in the inclusion of Article 370.

He remarked that even a good constitution can fail if those implementing it are not competent, asserting that a "bad lot" has interfered with the Indian Constitution multiple times.

Participating in a discussion on the "Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India", Nadda said the nation owes a debt of gratitude to the members of the Constituent Assembly who shaped the Constitution.

Quoting B R Ambedkar, he said, "However good a Constitution may be, if those who are implementing it are not good, it will prove to be bad." Nadda further commented, "The bad lot has interfered with the Constitution many times."

He lauded the Constitution’s architects, noting that they recognised India was not a nation in the making but a nation that had always existed. “As the prime minister said, India is not just the largest democracy, but the mother of democracy. As per Indian ethos, democracy comprises freedom, acceptability, equality, inclusivity, and allowing citizens to lead a dignified life,” he said.

Targeting the Congress over Article 370, Nadda criticised former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for its inclusion. He claimed B R Ambedkar had opposed the provision, while Article 35A was introduced through Presidential assent without parliamentary debate.

"I am proud to say Syama Prasad Mookerjee raised the issue of Article 370 and sacrificed his life for it. His mother wrote to Nehru Ji and sought an investigation. But that request was ignored, and this is also registered in the pages of history," he said.

Nadda highlighted the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 as a moment of pride, stating, “It is a question of the good lot and the bad lot. After the bad lot, we got the good lot. On August 5, 2019, we abrogated Article 370. I once again congratulate the PM. Because of his wisdom, Jammu and Kashmir is now an inseparable part of India.”