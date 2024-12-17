'Blast' at police station in Amritsar causes panic in neighbourhood

CHANDIGARH: A blast occurred at Islamabad police station in Amritsar at early morning today which caused panic in the neighbourhood. This is the fourth such incident in Amritsar in the last month and the sixth such incident at a police establishment in the state. Explosive material was recovered before detonation in one case while the remaining two incidents resulted in blasts. In this case, however, the state police deny that a blast occured at the police station.

Through a social media post the Germany-based gangster Jeevan Fauji claimed responsibility for the blast. " I, Jeevan Fouji, take responsibility for throwing the grenade at the Islamabad police station.’’ read the post, it also mentioned Babbar Khalsa.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar denied that a blast took place. He said locals heard the sound of the explosion at the police station, but there was no damage there which will be verified through a scientific investigation by the forensic team. " We had nabbed ten people from a module earlier, two brothers were also nabbed one of them is a juvenile,’’ he said.

Another police official claimed a heavy object had fallen on the temporary police sentry post outside the police station.