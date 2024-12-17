Challenges stack up for wildlife officials as tigress Jamuna moves out of Similipal after Zeenat

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the wait for tigress Zeenat’s return from Jharkhand continues, Jamuna, another big cat which was relocated to Similipal from Tadoba in Maharashtra, has moved out of the tiger reserve to Kuldiha, adding to the challenges for the state wildlife officials.

As per reports, Jamuna, the first tigress to be relocated to Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) as part of a big cat supplementation programme in November this year, ventured out of the protected area on Sunday night and moved into the forests of neighbouring Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary in Balasore.

The dispersing female tigress has been exploring the Kuldiha landscape has prompted STR authorities to work with the Balasore Wildlife Division to monitor its movement.

The issue has piled up challenges for the officials of the STR and state wildlife wing who are spending sleepless nights to make Zeenat return to Similipal from the forests of neighbouring Jharkhand for the last nine days.

“The movement of the tigress is being monitored by both the STR and Balasore Wildlife Division officials. Though Kuldiha falls under a separate jurisdiction, it is well connected to STR and is very much a part of the Similipal landscape,” said PCCF Wildlife Prem Kumar Jha.