DRI seizes Rs 15 crore worth of marijuana at Ahmedabad airport

AHMEDABAD: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two international drug smugglers at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted an Indian national arriving from Bangkok, uncovering 15 kg of hydroponic cannabis (marijuana) in his baggage.

According to DRI official Press Release “A thorough search of the passenger’s check-in bags revealed four cloth bags containing ten airtight polythene packets, which upon field testing, were confirmed to contain cannabis. The total weight of the seized hydroponic cannabis was 9.2 kg, with an estimated value of ₹9 crore in the illicit market.”

“In another operation, a Thai national was arrested at the same airport with an additional 6 kg of hydroponic marijuana. Hydroponic cannabis, known for its high potency, is grown using nutrient solutions in water-based systems, promoting faster growth and stronger effects.”

The Release stated both individuals had been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The DRI is continuing its investigation to trace the source of the drugs and identify possible smuggling networks.

This major bust underscores DRI’s commitment to disrupting illegal drug trafficking and protecting public health and safety.