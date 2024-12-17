ED raids 21 locations in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune over Pakistan nationals' betting app under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday announced that it had carried out fresh raids at 21 locations in Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). These actions were conducted as part of an ongoing investigation into operatives linked to an 'unlawful' betting website.

The website, reportedly owned by Pakistani nationals, was also involved in the illegal broadcasting of Men's T20 Cricket World Cup matches.

In an ‘X’ post through its official handle, the ED confirmed that its teams from Ahmedabad conducted searches between December 10 and 12 in the case against the portal named ‘Magicwin’.

“During the searches, bank funds, to the tune of Rs 30 lakh approximately, were frozen along with various other incriminating documents and digital devices that have been seized under provisions of the PMLA,” it said.