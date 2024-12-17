Congress under fire: ED raids properties of Harish Rawat's former aide

DEHRADUN: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department launched early morning raids on the properties of Rajeev Jain, a real estate businessman and former officer on special duty (OSD) to Uttarakhand's ex-Chief Minister Harish Rawat.
The operation, conducted with substantial support from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), took place in Dehradun and Delhi on Tuesday.
Sources indicate that several important documents related to the properties were seized during the raids, along with a substantial amount of cash, jewelry, and property-related documents. However, official confirmation regarding the specifics of the seizure is still awaited.
A team from the Enforcement Directorate launched a series of swift raids on Tuesday morning at various locations associated with Congress leader and real estate developer Rajeev Jain, as well as builder Manas Lumba, in Delhi and Dehradun.
The officials seized several important documents during the operation. An official, speaking off the record, stated, "These raids are part of an ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities."
According to reliable sources, investigations are currently underway at the residences of Rajeev Jain and Manas Lumba in Delhi and its surrounding areas.
To maintain the confidentiality of the raids, armed teams from the CISF were deployed. There has been widespread speculation that Rajeev Jain and Manas Lumba have made substantial investments in the real estate sector, with their business operations extending beyond state borders.
According to CCTV footage and videos that have gone viral on social media, an incident occurred during the raids where a bag was reportedly thrown from Rajeev Jain's residence onto a neighbour's roof. This revelation came to light through the CCTV footage.
Tax officials acted swiftly, retrieving the bag from the neighbour's roof. The ED team subsequently recovered the bag from the rooftop, obtaining important documents and jewelry in the process.
Rajeev Jain, a close associate of former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, has distanced himself from party activities over the past few years, choosing instead to focus on his land business.
The once-close relationship between Jain and Rawat has also diminished. A supporter of Rawat, speaking on the condition of anonymity, revealed to TNIE, "Although Harish Rawat no longer has any connection with Rajeev Jain, it is important to note that Jain amassed significant wealth during the Congress regime."
BJP's state spokesperson Kamlesh Raman responded to the ED's actions on Tuesday, stating, "There are many more individuals like Rajeev Jain in the Congress party who should also be held accountable. They amassed immense wealth through illegal means during the Congress regime."
The Congress party has condemned the raids, asserting that they are a tactic employed by the government to exert psychological pressure in the lead-up to the upcoming elections. "This is clearly an attempt to intimidate political opponents," stated Congress State President Karan Mahara.