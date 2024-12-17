Congress under fire: ED raids properties of Harish Rawat's former aide

DEHRADUN: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department launched early morning raids on the properties of Rajeev Jain, a real estate businessman and former officer on special duty (OSD) to Uttarakhand's ex-Chief Minister Harish Rawat.

The operation, conducted with substantial support from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), took place in Dehradun and Delhi on Tuesday.

Sources indicate that several important documents related to the properties were seized during the raids, along with a substantial amount of cash, jewelry, and property-related documents. However, official confirmation regarding the specifics of the seizure is still awaited.

as well as builder Manas Lumba, in Delhi and Dehradun.

The officials seized several important documents during the operation. An official, speaking off the record, stated, "These raids are part of an ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities."