I&B Ministry cautions OTT platforms against glorifying drug use

NEW DELHI: The over-the-top (OTT) platforms are on the radar of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) for streaming content that reportedly ‘glamorises’ and ‘glorifies’ the use of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

In an advisory issued by the ministry, the service providers have been urged to be 'mindful of their social responsibility' and cautioned against airing programmes promoting the consumption of psychoactive substances in any form. Non-compliance may result in further regulatory scrutiny, the ministry has also warned.

“The Ministry strongly urges all platforms to be mindful of their social responsibility in shaping public opinion and behaviour through the entertainment content offered by them. OTT platforms are requested to voluntarily conform to these guidelines in the larger public interest,” read the advisory.

“Non-compliance may result in further regulatory scrutiny, especially in the light of the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, read with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985,” the advisory further read.