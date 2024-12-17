I&B Ministry cautions OTT platforms against glorifying drug use

NEW DELHI: The over-the-top (OTT) platforms are on the radar of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) for streaming content that reportedly ‘glamorises’ and ‘glorifies’ the use of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.
In an advisory issued by the ministry, the service providers have been urged to be 'mindful of their social responsibility' and cautioned against airing programmes promoting the consumption of psychoactive substances in any form. Non-compliance may result in further regulatory scrutiny, the ministry has also warned.
“The Ministry strongly urges all platforms to be mindful of their social responsibility in shaping public opinion and behaviour through the entertainment content offered by them. OTT platforms are requested to voluntarily conform to these guidelines in the larger public interest,” read the advisory.
“Non-compliance may result in further regulatory scrutiny, especially in the light of the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, read with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985,” the advisory further read.
It said that it had come to the attention of the ministry that certain streaming content available on OTT platforms is inadvertently promoting, glamorising, or glorifying the use of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances through such portrayal by the main protagonist and other actors.
Referring to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, notified under the Information Technology Act, 2000, the ministry stated that a publisher should not transmit, publish or exhibit any content that is prohibited under any law for the time being in force or has been prohibited by any court.
“Such a portrayal has serious repercussions, particularly regarding the potential influence on young and impressionable viewers… OTT platforms must ensure that the content they host does not glamourise or promote the consumption of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in any form. Where drug use is a part of the narrative or the story, any depiction of such consumption as 'fashionable' or 'acceptable' in society must be avoided,” the advisory stated.
The platforms have further been advised to ensure proper content classification, warnings, and disclaimers for any content that depicts drug use, highlighting the harmful consequences of such behaviour.
“Platforms are also urged to consider incorporating public health messages and disclaimers, educating viewers on the dangers of drug abuse, particularly in programmes where drug use is part of the storyline. It is also advised to support the creation and promotion of content, including documentaries, which depict the adverse impact on health due to drug abuse as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility,” said the ministry’s advisory.