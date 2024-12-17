Jharkhand police register FIR for creating fake Facebook account of President Murmu

RANCHI: Ranchi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR at the Cyber Police Station in connection with an attempt to commit fraud by creating a fake Facebook account of President Droupadi Murmu. The matter was brought to the notice of Jharkhand Police following which; it conducted an investigation and subsequently registered an FIR, launching a probe into the matter.

According to Ranchi SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha, an FIR has been registered at the Cyber Police Station regarding the case. The URL of the fake ID has been obtained from the concerned individual, based on which, a thorough investigation has been initiated, he said.

Notably, a resident of Hazaribagh, Mantu Soni, who alerted both the Jharkhand Police and Delhi Police, posted on his X handle that he had received a message from the account, which displayed the President’s photo. The message read, “Jai Hind, how are you? I use Facebook very rarely; please send me your WhatsApp number.”