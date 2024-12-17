JMM threatens to halt mining activities in Jharkhand if dues are not cleared

RANCHI: As politics heats up following the Central Government’s reply in the Lok Sabha that the Centre or its PSUs do not owe anything to Jharkhand, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Tuesday threatened to stop all mining activities in the state if the dues are not cleared.

JMM General Secretary and Spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya also warned coal companies to clarify their position within fifteen days, or none of the coal mines will be allowed to operate in Jharkhand.

Bhattacharya said that when Pappu Yadav raised the question of dues in the Lok Sabha, it was stated that no money of Jharkhand is pending with the Centre. He accused the Minister of State for Finance of deliberately hiding the facts by not mentioning the coal-related payments.

According to government sources, out of the total amount of Rs 1,36,000 crore, Rs 1,01,142 crore is due as land compensation, Rs 32,000 crore under Common Cause, and Rs 2,500 crore are due as coal royalty.

Bhattacharya stated that until the dues of Jharkhand are paid, not a single coal truck will be allowed to leave the state. The state government is prepared to fight the battle legally, he said.

“Don’t compel us to take strict actions… not a single coal mine will be allowed to operate in the state. Not a single piece of coal will go out of the state until the dues are cleared,” said Bhattacharya.