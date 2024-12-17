MahaYuti tables Rs 35K cr supplementary budget

MUMBAI: The MahaYuti government on Monday tabled `35,788 crore supplementary budget on the first day of the winter session of the Assembly in Nagpur. The majority of supplementary budget is required to meet various welfare schemes such as the Ladki Bahin.
Minister and Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant tabled the supplementary budget, seeking additional funds over the budgetary allocations. The supplementary budget includes a provision of Rs 1,400 crore for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, Rs 7,490 crore for PWD, Rs 4,112 crore for the industry, power and labour departments.
The Urban Development Department has been granted Rs 2,774 crore, the Rural Development Department Rs 2,007 crore, and the Tribal Development Department Rs 1,830 crore, and a provision of Rs 36 crore allocated for the construction of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Malvan taluka of Sindhudurg district.
In the last annual budget, the government announced Rs 46,000 crore to provide a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to women in the age group of 21-60 years under the Ladki Bahin scheme. More than 2.5 crore women have received the monthly instalments. However, the government has decided to scrutinise the applications of the beneficiaries and put stringent norms before releasing the monthly financial aides.
The state government has also allocated Rs 1,204 crore for margin money loans to sugar cooperative factories and Rs 3,050 crore for the Mukhyamantri Baliraja Scheme aimed at providing free electricity to farmers using agricultural pumps of up to 7.5 horsepower.
Meanwhile, discontent is brewing with senior leaders of the ruling coalition expressing their displeasure over being denied ministerial berths during the swearing-in of 39 ministers in Devendra Fadnavis cabinet in Nagpur a day before.
NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and BJP’s Sudhir Mungantiwar, both of whom overlooked for cabinet positions, appeared unhappy on Monday after the ministry expansion along with some legislators from the Shiv Sena who also felt ignored.