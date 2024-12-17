MahaYuti tables Rs 35K cr supplementary budget

MUMBAI: The MahaYuti government on Monday tabled `35,788 crore supplementary budget on the first day of the winter session of the Assembly in Nagpur. The majority of supplementary budget is required to meet various welfare schemes such as the Ladki Bahin.

Minister and Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant tabled the supplementary budget, seeking additional funds over the budgetary allocations. The supplementary budget includes a provision of Rs 1,400 crore for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, Rs 7,490 crore for PWD, Rs 4,112 crore for the industry, power and labour departments.