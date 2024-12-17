Man dies after attempting to swallow live chick in superstitious ritual in Chhattisgarh

According to the deceased's family, Yadav had been longing for a child after 15 years of marriage. In an attempt to fulfil his wish, he sought the help of a woman who practised occult rituals and spells. He regularly visited her every Monday.

Yadav reportedly was convinced that his wish to have fathered a son was owing to the superstitious beliefs he had been nurturing. “He firmly claimed that owing to Jhar-phoonk (spell of sorcery) he became a father”, said one of his relatives.

A couple of days after the ceremonial ‘Mundan’ (tonsuring for the first time as part of a ritual) of his son, he purchased a black chick for Rs 200. He swallowed the bird that got stuck making him badly strive with a gasp of pain as he struggled to breathe at his home. He fell unconscious and was rushed to the medical hospital where the doctors after examining declared him dead.

Even the doctors were baffled by how deeply superstitious beliefs can influence the psyche of individuals who firmly adhere to unfounded convictions.

“One should never rely on and support irrational groundless beliefs. The people should turn to hospital or health professionals instead of seeking refuge from babas or witchcraft to cure diseases”, said Dr Dinesh Mishra, ophthalmologist and anti-superstition activist.

“We have registered a case. Prima facie it appears to be a case of some superstitious belief and the man died after he swallowed a live chick leading to severe congestion. The police will investigate and track down those who mislead the people”, Yogesh Patel, Ambikapur district police chief told TNIE.