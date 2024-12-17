MP recruitment exam: Candidate gets 101.66 marks out of 100

INDORE: Job aspirants have staged a protest in Indore, raising questions over a candidate getting 101.66 marks out of the total 100 due to the adoption of "normalisation" process in a Madhya Pradesh government recruitment examination.

The protesters have alleged fraud in the recruitment examination and demanded a fair inquiry.

Normalisation is a process for ensuring students are neither advantaged nor disadvantaged by the difficulty of papers they write.

The process involves revising the score of a student in a way that it becomes comparable with the score of another.

This becomes necessary when an examination of the same subject is held in multiple sessions, each with a different paper.