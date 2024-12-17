Naga group fighting for statehood accepts Centre’s ‘executive, legislative, financial autonomy’ offer

GUWAHATI: A tribal organisation in Nagaland, fighting for separate statehood for the people of six “backward” districts in the state’s eastern fringe, has accepted the Centre’s offer of “Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT), a “unique arrangement with executive, legislative and financial autonomy.”

The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) said the decision to accept the offer was taken after a meeting with the central and state government representatives in New Delhi on December 13. Home Secretary is Govind Mohan led the central team. A similar tripartite meeting was held on August 13 in Guwahati.

“During the tripartite meeting, the ENPO delegation made its unwavering stand very clear that the demand of the people of eastern Nagaland is for a separate statehood ‘Frontier Nagaland’. However, the ENPO having considered the difficulties of Government of India at the present juncture had decided to temporarily accept the offer of FNT, a unique arrangement with executive, legislative and financial autonomy,” the ENPO said in a statement.

Given the “significant progress” made, it was decided to have the next tripartite meeting by the second week of January to deliberate on some unresolved issues.