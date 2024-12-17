Over 8 lakh ration cards cancelled in Gujarat amid TPDS reforms, Congress alleges unfair impact on tribals

Highlighting the impact of these reforms, the Minister stated that a total of 5.87 crore ration cards have been weeded out across all states and union territories during the period to ensure rightful targeting of beneficiaries.

The Government also said “To ensure that genuine beneficiaries are not affected, states and UTs have been advised to conduct thorough verification, including field checks, for every identified case."

"Additionally, the government emphasised that states and UTs continuously issue new ration cards to eligible households in place of cancelled ones, adhering to the ceiling limits under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). These efforts aim to ensure rightful targeting of subsidized food grains.”