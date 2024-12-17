Patna Diary | Row over Cong to play ‘big brother’ remark

Purnea MP and Congress leader Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has created a flutter in political circles by saying that Congress will play the role of ‘big brother’ in the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar. His statement coincided with Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh’s claim that the grand old party will contest not less than 70 seats in the assembly elections. The Congress leaders’ remarks ahead of polls have given a jolt to Lalu Prasad’s RJD, which till recently happened to be the single largest party in the assembly. RJD had won 75 seats, one more than BJP in the last assembly polls. RJD leaders did not comment on the two Congress leaders’ remarks.

Political strategist-turned activist Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party has launched an Online Mentorship Programme for the students preparing for various competitive examinations, including Bihar Public Service Commission, IIT JEE, NEET, IIM and others. 2011-batch IPS officer Anand Mishra, who resigned from his service to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Bihar’s Buxar seat, provided tips to students. The objective is to improve educational standard in the state and help meritorious students to crack examinations. A panel of experts has been formed for the purpose.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar flagged off 109 free medicine vehicles. These vehicles will travel across the state to timely provide necessary medicines free of cost and improve health services. The CM described it as a historic initiative in the field of health services for the poorest and deprived sections of society. These vehicles will strengthen and streamline the medicine supply chain in the state. The vehicles are fitted with GPS devices to keep a tab on their movement and have been launched under the Swasth Bihar (Healthy Bihar) Mission.

