‘Persons with political and religious prejudices mustn’t be made judges’

Do you feel his comments warrant impeachment?

His impeachment is warranted as his comments amount to misbehaviour by a judge.

Has Justice Yadav crossed the ‘Lakshman Rekha’?

Yes, he has commented against the minority community and politically sensitive matters. He is a judge, he should not have expressed his views on political matters, and that too at a public meeting.

Judges have to follow Standard Operating Procedures by adhering to rules. However, it seems that some judges often speak on political issues…

Some judges often talk on politically sensitive issues, which must be avoided. A judge has to pass orders.

A litigant looks up to the judiciary for justice. In the wake of controversy over Justice Yadav’s comments, can people still expect impartial justice?

These comments by any judge erode the faith of common man in the judiciary. Judges under any circumstances should not go out of the way and follow the SOP.

Do you think the time has come for the judiciary to strengthen SOP for strict rules and even punishment?

Judges are well aware of the rules. Persons with religious prejudices and with strong political inclinations should not be appointed as judges. The rights of minority are protected by the Constitution, and so, a judge cannot violate those.

Currently, the only punishment for a permanent judge is impeachment. The punishment for an additional judge is that he/she must not be confirmed.