PMML Society denies writing to Congress leaders on removing Nehru's letter from museum

NEW DELHI: The Prime Minister’s Museum and Library (PMML) Society has denied making any correspondence to the Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi with regard to the retrieval of historical documents-- related to the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru, which were reportedly withdrawn from the museum.

Director of the PMML Sanjiv Nandan Sahai told The New Indian Express that the institution had not written any letter to the Gandhi family.

Recently, historian and a member of the Prime Minister’s Museum and Library (PMML) Society Rizwan Kadri has sought intervention of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for retrieving documents, which were part of the Jawaharlal Nehru collections.

Kadri claimed that several historical records related to the first Prime Minister of the country including his letters to Lady Mountbatten were withdrawn on the instructions of Sonia Gandhi in 2008.

The issue was also raised in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Puri BJP MP Sambit Patra, during Question Hour, said that the records were important to understand the history of India and appealed to the culture ministry to probe the matter and bring back the documents to the museum.

In response, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that he had noted the suggestion and action could be taken in the matter.

Later, speaking at a press conference, Patra said that the documents were not personal property of anyone or any family, but historical documents part of the “treasure” of India and should be given back.

“What were the contents of the letter that the first family felt should not be made public,” Patra asked. He said that the digitisation process of historical records began in the museum in 2010 but the Gandhi family decided to take back the letters’ possession before that.

Kadri told TNIE that in September he, in his personal capacity, had written to Sonia Gandhi requesting her to return the documents in question to the institution. On December 10, he sent a letter to Rahul with a similar request as there was no response from her.