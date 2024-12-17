Protest held in Kolkata over 'disrespect' of India's national flag in Bangladesh

KOLKATA: Protestors demanded that treatment of Bangladeshi patients be stopped in health facilities across the city in response to the alleged disrespect of the Indian flag in Bangladesh.

Members of the 'Salute Tiranga', based in north Kolkata, held the demonstration near the main gate of the private hospital on EM Bypass in the eastern fringes of the city.

"Enough is enough. We cannot restrain ourselves. There are incidents of disrespect for our national flag, refusal of basic medical services to the minority Hindus in Bangladesh and persecution of minority people there. Still, our hospitals are treating Bangladeshis. Why will this continue? The private hospitals must stop treating them," he said.

Another protester said they were considering visiting other hospitals in the city and urging them to stop treating Bangladeshi patients.