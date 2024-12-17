Rising women participation in medicine marks India’s progress towards a developed society: President Murmu

AMARAVATI: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday stated that the increasing participation of women in the medical profession and their significant contributions highlight India’s progression towards becoming a truly developed society.
Speaking at the first convocation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh, President Murmu emphasised the importance of holistic health and universal healthcare as guiding principles for every medical professional at the institute.
“The rising participation of women in the medical profession and their significant contributions demonstrate that we are becoming a truly developed society. This also highlights the fact that, given the opportunity, our daughters excel in every field,” the President remarked.
She commended the government’s initiatives, including the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, which have made healthcare accessible to those facing difficulties in receiving treatment.
Alongside the government’s efforts, she underlined the responsibility of a conscious society to ensure no one is deprived of medical services due to financial or other constraints.
“Indian doctors, based on their talent and hard work, are at the forefront in developed nations. People from other countries come to India to avail themselves of healthcare services. India is developing into an important centre for affordable medical tourism on the world map,” she added, noting that doctors play a pivotal role in this achievement.
President Murmu urged young doctors to prioritise providing medical care to those living in rural, tribal, and remote areas. She also stressed the modern relevance of Yogasana and Pranayam in holistic healthcare.
The convocation was attended by Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister of State for Ayush (Independent Charge) Prataprao Jadhav, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, and other dignitaries.
The foundation for AIIMS-Mangalagiri was laid in 2015, and the first batch of MBBS students, inducted on 30 August 2018, graduated today.