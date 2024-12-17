Rising women participation in medicine marks India’s progress towards a developed society: President Murmu

AMARAVATI: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday stated that the increasing participation of women in the medical profession and their significant contributions highlight India’s progression towards becoming a truly developed society.

Speaking at the first convocation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh, President Murmu emphasised the importance of holistic health and universal healthcare as guiding principles for every medical professional at the institute.

“The rising participation of women in the medical profession and their significant contributions demonstrate that we are becoming a truly developed society. This also highlights the fact that, given the opportunity, our daughters excel in every field,” the President remarked.

She commended the government’s initiatives, including the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, which have made healthcare accessible to those facing difficulties in receiving treatment.