Rs 1,000 crore credit guarantee scheme for farmers launched

Currently, farmers are compelled to sell their produce even if the price crashes to get money to invest in the next cycle of crops. As this scheme takes off, farmers will get the opportunity to submit their produce and get issued electronic negotiable warehouse receipts (e-NWRs) by Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA) registered repositories. It will act as collateral for banks to issue required loans. Farmers can sell their produce when the price goes up. The banks need to adopt a liberal approach towards farmers in settling loan amounts and other finances like e-NWR receipts, he stated.

“Farming can be sustainable only if it is economically viable and the scheme is meant for it,” said Joshi. He further emphasized that India’s food security needs to be robust as India will act as food security for other countries in the coming years.

Invoking the PM’s commitment towards farmers’ welfare, the union minister said that fertilizer prices have globally increased due to ongoing conflicts. In contrast, the government of India provides urea to farmers at the lowest rates in the world. Only 2-3% of big farmers use the CGS facility.