Socialism at the heart of India's constitutional ethos: MP Syed Naseer Hussain

Defending socialism, Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain argued that it lies at the heart of India's constitutional ethos.

In his address in parliament on the occasion of India marking 75th anniversary of adoption of Constitution, the Congress MP dismissed criticisms of public welfare policies, emphasizing their role in uplifting the poor and disadvantaged.

Citing examples such as land reforms, education programs, and employment schemes, he questioned why these initiatives, which ensure dignity for the underprivileged, face opposition.

Naseer Hussain credited public institutions like JNU for enabling thousands of marginalized students to access quality education, calling them vital to India’s socialistic framework.

On the other hand, the Naseer Hussain expressed alarm over policies and actions that threaten the Constitution’s inclusiveness like rise of communal politics, weakening minority rights and privatization and inequality.

He accused the government of fostering divisions and marginalizing minorities, comparing the current scenario to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany.

From discriminatory laws to mob violence, he argued these developments betray the framers’ vision of an inclusive India.

He criticized the erosion of public welfare programs and questioned the government’s focus on corporate interests over social justice.

Hussain also raised concerns about alleged corruption and the government’s failure to investigate key issues like the Adani controversy, Pegasus surveillance, and electoral bonds.

He pointed out that previous Congress governments, despite facing allegations, underwent transparent probes and were exonerated in cases like 2G and Bofors.