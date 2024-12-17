Special NIA court denies bail to activist Rona Wilson in - Maoist link case

MUMBAI: A special NIA court here has denied interim bail to Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case accused activist Rona Wilson of attending his niece's wedding, saying the "relation is quite distant" and his presence there is not at all necessary.

Wilson was arrested in June 2018 following raids at his Delhi residence by the Pune police, which conducted a probe into the case before it was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at Taloja jail in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai.

The activist recently sought interim bail from January 6 to 20, 2025 to attend the wedding ceremony of his niece (daughter of his cousin sister). Special judge Chakor Baviskar rejected his plea on December 13.

The court in its order, which was available on Tuesday, noted the accused wishes to attend the wedding ceremony of his niece.

"The relation is quite distant. His attendance at the marriage is not at all necessary," the special court observed while rejecting the plea.