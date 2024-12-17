Spectrum auction for satellite services 'technically unfeasible': Telecom minister Scindia

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said that satellite spectrum cannot be auctioned due to technical and operational reasons.

His statement came after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the Modi government of favouring administrative allocation of spectrum for satellite-based communication services.

Some existing telecom operators have also opposed the administrative allocation of spectrum for satellite-based services, on the ground that it will not be a level playing field for them.

Spectrum for telecom services were allocated through auctions.

In a social media post Jairam Ramesh said, "A parliamentary question has confirmed that the Modi government has decided to assign spectrum for satellite-based communications administratively, without auctions, despite demands from many sections."