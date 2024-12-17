Three killed in tanker truck accident in Uttar Pradesh

SHAHJAHANPUR: Three people, including two young girls, were killed on Tuesday when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding tanker truck, police said.

The incident occurred on the Bareilly-Etawah road as the victims were travelling towards Katra on a motorcycle, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Kumar Awasthi told PTI.

“A speeding tanker truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into the bike, killing Samsuddin (25), Gulbahar (17) and Reena (18) on the spot,” Awasthi said.

The police rushed to the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

The truck driver fled the scene after the incident, abandoning the vehicle. "An attempt is on to nab him," the police said.