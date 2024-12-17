TMC to oppose One Nation One Election bill: Saugata Roy

NEW DELHI: The Trinamool Congress will oppose the introduction of the constitutional amendment bill in the lower house for holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously, party leaderSaugata Roy said on Tuesday.

Terming the bill as "anti-federal", the Lok Sabha MP told reporters in Parliament premises that "we shall oppose it."

The constitutional amendment bill for holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously has been listed for introduction in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday and could be referred to a joint committee of the two Houses.