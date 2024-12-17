Yogi government presents second supplementary budget worth Rs 17,865 crore in Assembly

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government presented its second supplementary budget to the tune of Rs 17,865.72 crore, including new proposals worth Rs 790.49 crore, for the financial year 2024-25 in the state assembly on the second day of winter session on Tuesday.

The supplementary budget was tabled by UP finance minister Suresh Khanna in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It was the second supplementary budget of the current fiscal accounting for 2.42 per cent of the original budget which was to the tune of Rs 7,36,437.71 crore.

Earlier, the Yogi government had presented a supplementary budget of Rs 12,209.93 crore. With both supplementary budgets combined, the total budget for the financial year 2024-25 now stands at Rs 7,66,513.36 crore.

Highlighting the commitment to development, Khanna emphasized that the present dispensation had prioritized progress and had the constitutional right to present supplementary budgets through the assembly to meet the requirement.