Yogi government presents second supplementary budget worth Rs 17,865 crore in Assembly

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government presented its second supplementary budget to the tune of Rs 17,865.72 crore, including new proposals worth Rs 790.49 crore, for the financial year 2024-25 in the state assembly on the second day of winter session on Tuesday.
The supplementary budget was tabled by UP finance minister Suresh Khanna in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It was the second supplementary budget of the current fiscal accounting for 2.42 per cent of the original budget which was to the tune of Rs 7,36,437.71 crore.
Earlier, the Yogi government had presented a supplementary budget of Rs 12,209.93 crore. With both supplementary budgets combined, the total budget for the financial year 2024-25 now stands at Rs 7,66,513.36 crore.
Highlighting the commitment to development, Khanna emphasized that the present dispensation had prioritized progress and had the constitutional right to present supplementary budgets through the assembly to meet the requirement.
He informed the house that the budget included Rs 790.49 crore for new proposals and Rs 422.56 crore as the estimated central share for various central schemes. Additionally, the budget has provisions to reimburse Rs 30.48 crore taken earlier from the contingency fund.
The Finance Minister stated that in the supplementary budget, fund allocation to different departments was based on their needs. Key allocations include Rs 8,587.27 crore for the Energy Department, Rs 2,438.63 crore for the Finance Department, Rs 1,592.28 crore for the Family Welfare Department, and Rs 1,001 crore for the Animal Husbandry Department.
Additionally, Rs 805 crore has been allocated for the Public Works Department (PWD), Rs 515 crore for the Primary Education Department, Rs 505 crore for the Information Department, Rs 454.01 crore for the Panchayati Raj Department, and Rs 354.54 crore for the Medical Education and Training Department.
Yogi government had presented its original budget in February this year, amounting to over Rs 7.36 lakh crore. Later, on July 30, the first supplementary budget of Rs 12,209.93 crore was introduced.
Now, five months later, the government has once again brought a second supplementary budget to give impetus to development works. This budget was unanimously approved during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday morning.