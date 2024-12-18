13 dead, 101 rescued after Navy speed boat rams into ferry off Mumbai coast

MUMBAI: Thirteen persons died and 101 others were rescued after a Navy speed boat crashed into a ferry off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

The dead include 10 civilians and three Navy personnel, Fadnavis told reporters at Nagpur.

As per the information from Navy, the death toll till 7:30 pm is 13, he added.

"13 fatalities have been reported so far. Survivors rescued from the incident site are being shifted to nearby hospitals," the Indian Navy posted on X.

The Navy stated that the craft lost control during engine trials in Mumbai Harbour due to a malfunction, leading to a collision with a ferry.

The Neelkamal ferry was on way to Elephanta Islands, a popular tourist destination near Mumbai, when the speed boat crashed into it around 4 pm, Fadnavis said.

He did not specify how many persons were on board the ferry and the speed boat.