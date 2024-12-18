After threats from Khalistani separatist Pannun, US says it's committed to security of Indian diplomats

NEW DELHI: After threats to attack Indian Ambassador to U.S. Vinay Mohan Kwatra, from outlawed terror group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) anchored by American-Canadian Khalistani Gurupatwant Singh Pannun, the U.S. has assured India of the safety of its diplomatic staff.

“The US government is firmly committed to the security and safety of all diplomatic and consular personnel in the United States,” said a U.S. Embassy spokesman.

The Pannun-led SFJ says it will give USD 25,000 to track Russian Ambassador Stepanov in Canada and Indian Ambassador Kwatra in the US. He has alleged that there were links between slain Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing with Russia.

The allegations say that the Russian Embassy in Ottawa hacked terrorist Nijjar's Telegram, and gave details to India.

Pannun threatened Russia to stop cooperating with India against Khalistanis, or face attacks and demonstrations by Khalistanis. He said, “Russia, back off or face off with pro-Khalistan Sikhs with targeting Russian diplomates and demonstrating against Russian consulates in the North America, European Union, Australia and New Zealand.”

Threats have been issued to Russian and Indian diplomats. This is the second threat Pannun issued against Ambassador Kwatra in the last few weeks.

It may be recalled that Pannun was the centre of a controversy when the U.S. justice department last year had indicted an Indian national for a foiled murder-to-hire plot which targeted him.