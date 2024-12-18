Ahmedabad Diary | APMC polls bring BJP internal rift out in open

BJP’s internal squabble intensified on Tuesday, with row erupting over the Unjha APMC elections. With 36 candidates vying for 14 seats, the chaos unfolded like a family feud. The counting of votes began at 9am on Tuesday. Out of 10 BJP-backed candidates, five had to face humiliating defeats. The panel backed by BJP MLA Kirit Patel was wiped out, while the candidates supported by former chairman Dinesh Patel emerged victorious. To complete this picture of the party in complete disarray, Naran Lallu’s grandson, Supreet Patel, also bit the electoral dust.

Rajkot leader caught in birth cert tampering

BJP’s ongoing organisation festival in Rajkot’s Ward No. 14 has turned into a comedy show. Vipul Makhela, Baksi Panch Morcha city president, has been caught tampering his birth certificate and Aadhaar card. He has reduced his age by six years to contest as the ward president. However, an alert party insider has blown the whistle, leading Rajkot BJP election in-charge Mayaben Kodnani to demand proof from Makhela. Now, the party gears up to reward his creativity with suspension order as the fiasco has escalated to the state level.