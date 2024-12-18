Allahabad HC adjourns petitions for ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday adjourned two petitions seeking directions to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to undertake further surveys at the Gyanvapi mosque premises.

This follows the Supreme Court of India's interim order dated 12 December restraining all courts from passing any final order or directive for the survey of mosques.

The single-judge bench of Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal directed that the matters be listed for further hearing on 24 February 2025, a week after the apex court is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

The Act prohibits the conversion of the religious character of places of worship from their status as of 15 August 1947.