Allahabad HC judge appears before SC collegium over remarks on UCC at VHP function

NEW DELHI: Allahabad High Court judge Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, who stirred controversy with his statement at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) event, appeared before the Supreme Court collegium on Tuesday to present his side of the issue.

Taking note of media reports on December 10, the top court sought a report from the Allahabad HC on the issue. Justice Yadav was asked to appear before the collegium and explain himself after the controversial statement, sources said.

Headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sannjiv Khanna, the collegium asked Justice Yadav to clarify his position before any any action could be taken against him.