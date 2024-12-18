Allahabad HC judge appears before SC collegium over remarks on UCC at VHP function

NEW DELHI: Allahabad High Court judge Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, who stirred controversy with his statement at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) event, appeared before the Supreme Court collegium on Tuesday to present his side of the issue.
Taking note of media reports on December 10, the top court sought a report from the Allahabad HC on the issue. Justice Yadav was asked to appear before the collegium and explain himself after the controversial statement, sources said.
Headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sannjiv Khanna, the collegium asked Justice Yadav to clarify his position before any any action could be taken against him.
The SC expressed strong disapproval of his speech and called for details from the Allahabad High Court regarding the matter. While directing the Allahabad HC to furnish details over the matter, the SC took cognisance of Justice Yadav’s reported speech.
In its official statement, the apex court noted, “The Supreme Court has taken note of the newspaper reports of a speech given by Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, a sitting judge of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad. The details and particulars have been called from the HC and the matter is under consideration.”
An anguished SC said the “details and particulars” have been called from the Allahabad HC. “The matter is under consideration,” it added.
While attending the VHP event, the judge had said the main aim of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is to promote social harmony, gender equality and secularism.
In a related development, Prashant Bhushan, a lawyer and convenor of the NGO, Campaign for Judicial accountability and Reforms (CJAR), wrote a letter to the CJI Khanna seeking an “in-house enquiry” into Justice Yadav’s conduct.
Echoing similar concern, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, also called for the impeachment of Justice Yadav, Judge of the Allahabad High Court, for his controversial speech on Sunday.
Also in top court
Jal Jeevan scheme case: Middleman gets bail
The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to a middleman arrested in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the alleged irregularities in Rajasthan’s Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. While granting the reprieve to Sanjay Badaya, a bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan asked the Enforcement Directorate whether the then minister of the department concerned, on whose behalf the accused allegedly received money, was made an accused in the case. The ED counsel replied in the negative and said an investigation is underway.