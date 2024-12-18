One Nation One Election: Anurag Thakur, Priyanka Gandhi among LS MPs on parliament panel

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday set up a 31-member parliamentary panel that will scrutinise the two bills proposing simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Manish Tewari are set to be among the Congress representatives in the panel.

The BJP has named Sambit Patra, Anil Baluni and Anurag Singh Thakur, among others.

Law minister Arjun Meghwal will move a mention in the Lok Sabha on Thursday to refer the two Bills to the Joint Parliamentary committee.

“Arjun Ram Meghwal will move the Bill further to amend the Constitution of India and the Bill further to amend the Union Territories Act, 1963, the government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act 1991 and the Jammu and Kashmir reorganization Act, 2019 be referred to a Joint Committee of the Houses consisting of the following 21 Members from this House,” a Lok Sabha secretariat statement said.