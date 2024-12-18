Bhujbal ups ante, fires ‘toy’ salvo at Ajit Pawar for no cabinet position

MUMBAI: Senior NCP leader and former deputy CM Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday upped the ante against his party leader Ajit Pawar for denying him a place in the MahaYuti cabinet. Bhujbal said that he is not “a toy that anyone can play with”.

Discontent among the MahaYuti legislators who didn’t find place in the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet is growing, with disgruntled leaders expressing their anger against their respective party leaders.

Bhujbal said that he was not keen to contest the Assembly election and instead wanted to become as a Rajya Sabha member. However, the party did not pay any attention to his demand, he said.