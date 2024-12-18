Chandigarh authorities seek strict action against Dosanjh concert organisers for breaching noise limits

CHANDIGARH: The Chandigarh administration recommended 'strict action' against the organisers of the Diljit Dosanjh concert here for exceeding prescribed noise levels. The submission was made by the administration before a division bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday. The concert was held on December 14.

A division bench comprising of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Nail Kshetarpal on December 13 had permitted the concert on the condition that organisers comply with noise pollution regulations.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by local resident Ranjeet Singh sought intervention from the Chandigarh Administration (Union Territory) on the management of public events at the Sector 34 exhibition ground, complaining about noise and crowd control.

The administration was asked to file a status report. Its Standing Counsel filed an affidavit before the HC in the matter. It stated that, based on HC directions, Chandigarh Deputy Comissioner formed a committee and conducted noise monitoring throughout the live concert.

"During the musical event of performer Diljit Dosanjh held on December 14, the noise levels were monitored at various locations and it was observed that the noise level exceeded the limits prescribed under The Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. Accordingly, action under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 has been proposed vide letter dated December 16.’’

The HC last week had stated that it had no hesitation in allowing the event to take place, if ambient air quality standards with respect to noise are maintained at a maximum limit of 75 dB(A) at the boundary of the public place where the event is to be held.

"In case the noise level increases beyond 75 db(A), then the official respondents are directed to take penal action against the organisers as prescribed by the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control Rules) 2000," the court had ordered while hearing the PIL.

The Punjab singer Dosanjh began the India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour from Delhi in October and his concert was held in the city on Saturday evening. However, stating that there is no urgency in the matter, a bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Anil Kshetarpal adjourned the hearing to first week of January.