Congress distorted my remarks on Ambedkar; I come from a party that can never insult him, even in dreams: Amit Shah

Shah also accused the Congress of undermining constitutional values, claiming, “BJP speakers in Parliament presented facts demonstrating how the BJP has always safeguarded the Constitution when in power. This proves that Congress is anti-Ambedkar, anti-reservation, and anti-Constitution. They also insulted Veer Savarkar and attacked the Constitution by imposing the Emergency.”

Shah urged the media to show his full comments, He added that his party and ideology can never insult Ambedkar’s ideas, even in a dream.

The controversy comes after Shah took a dig at Congress for repeatedly taking the name of BR Ambedkar, Shah had on Tuesday said in his speech in Rajya Sabha that "if they had taken God's name so many times they would have earned a place in heaven".

"Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)," Shah had said.