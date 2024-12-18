Congress distorted my remarks on Ambedkar; I come from a party that can never insult him, even in dreams: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit back at the Congress during a press conference in Delhi, accusing the opposition party of misrepresenting his remarks in Parliament and adopting an anti-Ambedkar stance.
In response to the controversy surrounding his comments during the Constitution debate in the Rajya Sabha, Shah said, “My statements were misrepresented. Congress spreads fake news. I can never speak against Ambedkar ji.”
"The way Congress has distorted comments made in Parliament is extremely condemnable," Amit Shah added.
The Union Home Minister also emphasised the BJP’s efforts to honour Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, stating, “Congress governments never built an Ambedkar memorial. It was the BJP that developed several sites associated with him, and it was the Modi government that declared Constitution Day to honour his legacy.”
While defending his remarks, Amit Shah challenged Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, offering his resignation if it makes him happy, but asserting that Congress will remain in opposition for 15 more years. Kharge had demanded Shah's resignation by midnight.
Shah also accused the Congress of undermining constitutional values, claiming, “BJP speakers in Parliament presented facts demonstrating how the BJP has always safeguarded the Constitution when in power. This proves that Congress is anti-Ambedkar, anti-reservation, and anti-Constitution. They also insulted Veer Savarkar and attacked the Constitution by imposing the Emergency.”
Shah urged the media to show his full comments, He added that his party and ideology can never insult Ambedkar’s ideas, even in a dream.
The controversy comes after Shah took a dig at Congress for repeatedly taking the name of BR Ambedkar, Shah had on Tuesday said in his speech in Rajya Sabha that "if they had taken God's name so many times they would have earned a place in heaven".
"Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)," Shah had said.