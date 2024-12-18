Congress nominates Priyanka Gandhi to JPC on 'one nation, one election' bill

The Congress party will nominate Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) that will scrutinize the One Nation One Election bill, that was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Though the government recommended the Bill to a JPC after tabling it, Speaker Om Birla has yet to finalize it. The government will be looking to finalize the committee before the conclusion of the Winter session of Parliament on December 20.

Apart from Priyanka, Congress will nominate Manish Tewari, Rajya Sabha MPs Sukhdev Bhagat and Randeep Surjewala.

The Committee will comprise 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

It was learnt that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would nominate Kalyan Banerjee for the JPC while P Wilson from DMK and Dharmendra Yadav from Samajwadi Party (SP) will also be part of the panel from the opposition side.

The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Law Minister Arjun Meghwal after a nearly 90-minute debate, followed by a division of votes. As many as 269 members voted in favour of the Bill and 198 against it.

Meghwal also introduced The Union Territories Amendment Bill, which seeks to align elections in the Union territories of Puducherry, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir with the Lok Sabha polls.