Delhi riots conspiracy case: Court grants interim bail to Umar Khalid to attend marriage in family

NEW DELHI: Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma Court allowed Khalid a seven-day interim bail to attend a family wedding on Wednesday.

The court granted interim bail to former JNU student leader Umar Khalid in connection with a UAPA case linked to the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 North-East Delhi riots.

Khalid has been in custody since September 2020, charged with conspiracy, rioting, and other offences under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). His earlier bail applications were rejected by the trial court in March 2022 and by the High Court in October 2022.

Following this, Khalid approached the Supreme Court, which directed the Delhi Police to respond in May 2023. However, after multiple adjournments, Khalid withdrew his plea, citing changed circumstances, and filed a fresh appeal.

The case, registered as FIR 59/2020 by the Delhi Police Special Cell, invokes charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The accused include prominent individuals such as Tahir Hussain, Khalid Saifi, Ishrat Jahan, Meeran Haider, and others.