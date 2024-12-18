Erratic rains, warm winter hit sugar production

NEW DELHI: With erratic monsoon rains and warmer winter temperatures negatively affecting sugar production, sugar prices are expected to rise in the coming months.

This year, sugar production in the country is projected to decrease by over 12 per cent, primarily due to unpredictable monsoon rainfall and warmer winters, which have resulted in an increase in pest attacks in major sugar-producing regions. With lower sugar production, prices are likely to increase.

Industry estimates suggest that approximately 280 lakh tonnes (LT) of new sugar production is expected by the end of the season. This figure is estimated to be 39 LT lower than last year’s total production of 319 LT. More than 80 per cent of sugarcane production occurs in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, and erratic weather conditions have negatively affected these three key states.