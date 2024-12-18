Farmers block trains in Punjab for three hours as part of their 'Rail Roko' protest, 31 trains affected

CHANDIGARH: Today, farmers across Punjab blocked rail tracks for three hours as part of their 'Rail Roko' protest, demanding that the Union Government address their concerns. As a result, 31 trains were disrupted. The farmers also called for a Punjab bandh on December 30 to further press their demands.
The call for the 'Rail Roko' has been given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. The farmers held protests and blocked railway tracks at seventeen places in the state Moga, Faridkot, Kadian and Batala in Gurdaspur; Phillaur in Jalandhar; Tanda, Dasuya, Mahilpur in Hoshiarpur; Makhu, Talwandi Bhai in Ferozepur; Sahnewal in Ludhiana; Shambhu in Patiala; Mohali; Sunam and Lehra in Sangrur, Rampura Phul in Bathinda and Devidaspura in Amritsar.
Sources in the railways said that 31 trains were effected as of these nine were short terminated and one train was diverted. The Shatabdi Express coming from New Delhi for Amritsar was halted at Khanna railway station. While the Humsafar Express from Jammu to Sealdah, Dadar Express from Amritsar to Mumbai and Shan-e-Punjab Express from New Delhi to Amritsar were halted at different platforms of the Ludhiana railway station.
Kisan Mazdoor Morcha convenor Sarwan Singh Pandher said farmers sat on the rail tracks at many places from 12 noon and till 3 pm.
For the past three weeks, Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana to press the Centre to accept the agitating farmers' demands.
Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.
A "jatha" (group) of 101 farmers made three attempts to enter Delhi on foot on December 6, December 8 and again on December 14 but Haryana Police did not allow them to proceed.
Besides a legal guarantee on MSP for crops, the farmers are demanding a debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in the electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21 are also part of their demands.