Farmers block trains in Punjab for three hours as part of their 'Rail Roko' protest, 31 trains affected

CHANDIGARH: Today, farmers across Punjab blocked rail tracks for three hours as part of their 'Rail Roko' protest, demanding that the Union Government address their concerns. As a result, 31 trains were disrupted. The farmers also called for a Punjab bandh on December 30 to further press their demands.

The call for the 'Rail Roko' has been given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. The farmers held protests and blocked railway tracks at seventeen places in the state Moga, Faridkot, Kadian and Batala in Gurdaspur; Phillaur in Jalandhar; Tanda, Dasuya, Mahilpur in Hoshiarpur; Makhu, Talwandi Bhai in Ferozepur; Sahnewal in Ludhiana; Shambhu in Patiala; Mohali; Sunam and Lehra in Sangrur, Rampura Phul in Bathinda and Devidaspura in Amritsar.

Sources in the railways said that 31 trains were effected as of these nine were short terminated and one train was diverted. The Shatabdi Express coming from New Delhi for Amritsar was halted at Khanna railway station. While the Humsafar Express from Jammu to Sealdah, Dadar Express from Amritsar to Mumbai and Shan-e-Punjab Express from New Delhi to Amritsar were halted at different platforms of the Ludhiana railway station.