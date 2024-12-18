Former deputy SP, five others die of asphyxiation as fire erupts inside house in Jammu & Kashmir

JAMMU: A former deputy superintendent of police and his three-year-old grandson were among six people who suffocated to death when their rented accommodation caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district early on Wednesday, an official said.

Four other people injured in the incident were undergoing treatment in a hospital.

According to police, locals noticed the house on fire around 2:30 am and rushed to rescue its occupants. The house was filled with thick smoke, suffocating its occupants in their sleep, they said.