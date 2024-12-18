Indian scientists successfully tag Ganges river dolphin for first time in Assam

In a first, India has tagged a healthy male Ganges river dolphin (Platanista gangetica) in Assam, which will help chalk out a long-term conservation plan for the endangered species.

Conservationists face a paucity of information on the dolphin’s home range. The tagging exercise will help in understanding their seasonal and migratory patterns, range, distribution and habitat utilization, particularly in fragmented or disturbed river systems.

The tagging was made possible by advancements in technology – the lightweight tags emit signals compatible with Argos satellite systems even with limited surfacing time. The satellite tag is designed to minimize interference with dolphin movement.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) in an official statement termed the initiative a monumental effort which underscores India’s unwavering commitment to wildlife conservation and sets a new benchmark in the protection of endangered species.

In a post on social media, the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said, “Happy to share the news of the first-ever tagging of Ganges River Dolphin in Assam—a historic milestone for the species and India! This MoEFCC and National CAMPA-funded project, led by the Wildlife Institute of India in collaboration with Assam Forest Dept and Aaranyak, will deepen our understanding of conserving our National Aquatic Animal.”